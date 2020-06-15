KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hank is a 3-year-old pointer mix who came to the shelter about one week ago.
He is a bit goofy but has a big heart and enjoys being around people. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Hank’s adoption fees for Monday, June 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
