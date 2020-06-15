Klemke’s owner talks about support, update 1 year after fire destroyed his building in Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marks one year since the fire that destroyed several businesses in downtown Slaton, including Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique Shop, and Slaton Family Medical Clinic.
June 15, 2019, Rod Klemke watched as firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed his businesses and his neighbor, the Slaton Family Medical Clinic. Around 100 first responders from 22 agencies responded to downtown Slaton after a fire was reported around 2:45 that morning.
Monday, Klemke caught up with KCBD as he opened his restaurant, describing what it’s been like during the past year.
“Well, it’s been a very difficult year, on the basis that I couldn’t make sausage. I couldn’t make jerky. I didn’t get to do any deer processing. So all the main goals of my business, were gone,” said Klemke.
The building where the businesses once stood is gone. The building was torn down after the fire.
Klemke has been working at the restaurant started by his wife 17 years ago in Slaton. Don’t be surprised if you don’t find him sitting down.
“I’m not one to sit still here at the barbecue joint. It's just not Rod Klemke. I need to be making sausage. I need to be making jerky and I need to be processing animals,” said Klemke. “That’s the way I’ve been all my life.”
Now one year later, Klemke says he’s thankful for the continuous support from the community.
“The community has been a tremendous support,” said Klemke, “They’re the ones that, more or less, kept me going and trying to figure out how to rebuild.”
Klemke says he has started to make beef jerky and is selling barbecue at the restaurant.
“I’m sure there's a lot of people thinking that, ‘well, he burned down so there's no Klemke’s barbecue, no nothing.’ I'm still fighting,” said Klemke.
Klemke says hopefully next week he can start to make sausages again, and he hopes to open a wild game processing center soon. He said they will update their Facebook and other social media account with any announcements.
