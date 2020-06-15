Police investigating shooting after 2 suspects rob ice cream cart in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting after two suspects robbed an ice cream cart in north Amarillo.
On June 12 about 8:06 p.m., officers with Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 16th Avenue and North Manhattan Street.
Police said a 23-year-old victim was pushing an ice cream cart when suspects shot and robbed him.
The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and the victim’s personal items.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition but had surgery.
Witnesses said one of the suspects was a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a mask.
The second suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male who was wearing a white shirt, tan pants and mask.
Police said the second suspect was possibly riding a scooter.
Anyone with information on the shooting and robbery are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.