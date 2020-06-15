Pop up showers possible Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Quiet weather continues across the South Plains tonight.
Temperatures remain comfortable for this time of the year.
Overnight lows drop into the lower and middle 60’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Lows in the 50’s are expected across Northwestern zones near Muleshoe.
Upper 60’s are expected off the Caprock including areas from Matador to Jayton and Snyder.
Higher humidity is expected Tuesday and a few pop up showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly south of Lubbock.
Highs remain in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
Southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible Tuesday afternoon.
