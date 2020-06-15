Sewer tap construction on Cesar E. Chavez to start Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Tuesday, June 16, the City of Lubbock, with H.D. Weaver, will begin construction of a sewer tap at 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.
The project will close Cesar E. Chavez Drive/N. Avenue U from the north side of Cornell Street to the south side of Duke Street.
Cornell Street and Duke Street will be left open to detour around the street closure. There will not be any overnight closures. The project is expected to be complete June 20.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.