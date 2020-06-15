Slight storm chance this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This forecast includes... a chance of rain? Yes. But it's slim to slight. Still, it's a reflection of a slight change in the overall weather pattern. The rain chances, however, does not begin today.
Mostly sunny and very warm to hot this afternoon. Winds will be similar to those the past several days, generally ranging from 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will peak from near 90 degrees in the western KCBD viewing area to the mid-90s in the eastern viewing area.
Even with temperatures below 90 degrees, the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes.
When the outside temperature is near 80 degrees, the interior temperature can reach nearly 100 degrees in just 10 minutes and nearly 110 degrees in 30 minutes. That can result in permanent organ damage, including brain damage, and even death.
When the outside temperature is near 90 degrees, those temperature readings can reach nearly 110 degrees and 125 degrees, respectively. NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Never leave any one with health issues or an animal unattended in a vehicle. Please keep this in mind and remind others.
Mostly fair with a light wind tonight. Lows will range from the upper 50s in the far northwest to the upper 60s in the east.
A slim chance of a shower or storm returns tomorrow. Rain at any given location is unlikely, though not impossible. Tuesday otherwise will be partly cloudy, with the usual breezes, and a very warm afternoon.
Storm chances edge up slightly Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain at any given spot will be low. Wednesday otherwise will be partly cloudy, with the usual breeze, and a very warm to hot afternoon.
It goes without saying, but I'll say it again, the local fire danger will remain elevated, ranging from low to critical, depending on temperatures and winds at the time. These NO BURN weather conditions will continue until significant rain returns.
I’ll add to this story later this morning.
