Texas Tech confirms positive COVID-19 tests in football, men’s track and field, women’s basketball programs

**Press Release from Texas Tech University**
LUBBOCK, Texas – In response to several media requests, the Texas Tech athletics department can confirm recent positive tests for COVID-19 within its football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball programs.
Each student-athlete who has tested positive has been self-isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines and City of Lubbock Health Department procedures for a positive test, including contact tracing. As part of Texas Tech’s established health and safety procedures, those who tested positive will receive daily monitoring from the athletic department’s sports medicine staff and team physicians.
The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority as a university and athletics department. Due to privacy laws, the University will not disseminate information regarding specific individuals and their health.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.