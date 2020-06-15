TTU August commencement will be held virtually, Schovanec says

To hold the traditional in-person commencement ceremony in August creates tremendous challenges given the restrictions that remain in place for large gatherings. Our schedule of course offerings in the fall required special planning to ensure social distancing. Those restrictions make the usual indoor ceremonies in the United Supermarkets Arena in which we individually recognize each graduate impossible, given the large group of students, families, faculty, and staff who would be present. Some of these same issues, plus the concern of August heat, made an outdoor ceremony unfeasible. So, with a focus on the health and safety of our graduates and their families, we have determined that we will not be able to hold an in-person commencement ceremony this August.