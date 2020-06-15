Twin Peaks closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Lubbock Health Department, at least one employee of Twin Peaks in Lubbock has tested positive for COVID-19.
Twin Peaks is currently closed for cleaning and cooperating as the investigation continues.
The Lubbock Health Department is still working to determine the risk to customers.
KCBD has reached out to Twin Peaks about the recent closure, but was not able to directly speak to anyone about the matter.
The note currently on the front door at Twin Peaks can be seen below.
