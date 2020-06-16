Cheesecake Factory in Lubbock temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sources with the city have confirmed Cheesecake Factory has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
KCBD has reached out to the Cheesecake Factory and an automatic answering message stated that the restaurant location is temporarily closed.
Numerous members of the KCBD audience have reached out to the station with concerns over the restaurant.
KCBD has reached out to the Cheesecake Factory about these claims, but has not received a reply.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.