Chimy’s, Crickets close for cleaning after recent COVID-19 cases surge on Broadway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chimy’s, Crickets and Lantern Tavern in Lubbock have announced they will be closing for deep cleaning.
Chimy’s has announced they will be closed until Thursday, June 18, the Lantern Tavern announced they will be closed until Friday, June 19.
Crickets announce they will be closed only on Tuesday, June 16, for cleaning.
In the announcement from Chimy’s they stated the reason for this cleaning is due to a recent surge on COVID-19 cases near Broadway.
The Lantern Tavern stated on Facebook that they will be closed for cleaning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock, while Crickets stated the reason for their closure was due to increased safety precautions.
The following posts were released from the social media accounts of Chimy’s, Cricket’s and the Lantern Tavern:
On Monday, June 15, Twin Peaks announced their closure for deep cleaning after the Lubbock Health Department confirmed at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.
