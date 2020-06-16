COVID-19 testing increases at UMC, more than 1,000 tests in two days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though hospitalizations around Lubbock are pretty stable, cases have risen in Lubbock and UMC reports they’ve seen an increase in testing in the past two days.
Dr. Craig Barker is the Corporate Medical Director of UMC who also runs the testing site, and he says most people on Monday and Tuesday were asymptomatic but were worried they had been exposed after being at places that have shut down recently.
Dr. Barker says they’ve tested more than 1,000 people between Monday and Tuesday.
“Our maximum number of tests we had done was 230 on any days before this Monday and yesterday, we did 527 and today we are already at 500, and have a couple of hours left to go,” Barker said.
Eric Finley, the public information officer with UMC, said they ended up finishing Tuesday testing 598 people.
“It just seems that it got into younger pockets, some bar and restaurants around town, and so that got into people who are more out and about and not quite careful about what where they go and what they touch,” Barker said.
Barker says if you’re concerned, they’re testing as many people as they can as recommended by the Health Department.
This increase in testing has led them to change their parking lot set up.
“We’ve adding more lanes, more swabbing, more people to registration. We’ve pulled just about anybody from clinics that did not have to be seeing patients, so we pulled as many resources as we could to make this as easy a process for people.”
Dr. Barker says he hopes that they will be able to continue to keep up for the months ahead.
