Frenship ISD announces new Westwind Elementary Principal

Copeland says she is excited to meet her new Westwind family and to kick off the upcoming school year. “I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Frenship ISD family and even more so with my new Westwind Elementary family,” said Copeland. “I feel blessed and honored to be able to work with such strong leadership and look forward to linking arms with my new team and helping students and staff continue to improve and achieve our goals together.”