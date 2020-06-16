Higher humidity, gusty winds overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds continue across the South Plains this evening.
Humidity values remain higher as expected.
A couple of showers remain possible mainly south and east of Lubbock through midnight.
Low clouds increase after midnight tonight with mild overnight lows between 65 and 70 degrees across the region.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible overnight.
Skies become partly sunny Wednesday with hot daytime highs in the lower 90’s.
Gusty south winds continue at 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon hours.
Models indicate a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing across the area between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.
No widespread severe weather is expected, but a few strong wind gusts and small hail will be possible.
Rain chances taper off after midnight Wednesday.
Middle 90’s and partly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday.
