KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chumly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chumly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Chumly is a 5-year-old shepherd mix who has been with the shelter for about three weeks.
He is a laid back dog who loves treats and would make a great family dog. He is fixed and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Chumly’s adoption fees for Tuesday, June 16, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
