Lubbock Restaurant owner says increase to 75 percent occupancy is barely helping, still has to social distance inside

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Restaurants have a lot less restrictions than they did a month ago with the most recent permission last Friday to open up to 75 percent occupancy, but the Lubbock restaurant owner of Triple J’s says that does not help because there’s not enough space to accommodate the new people allowed in and social distance.
Joe Keller, the owner of Triple J's, says the six-foot distancing rule isn’t allowing space for these extra customers to go inside, which means he cannot take in all of these customers.
“In order for us to keep up with the practices that they want us to do and keep six feet apart, we’re still on 50 percent even though legally we can do 75 percent. But, there's not any space, so it makes no difference for us. “
Another issue Keller says his business and other restaurants are having is the amount of staff members available. Keller says that most of his wait staff were Texas Tech students who have now left town and he says he lost many of his kitchen staff members because they are collecting more money with unemployment checks. This low staff amount has caused Keller to shut down on Sundays and Mondays instead of just on Sundays.
He says he cannot exhaust the staff he has right now to work 50 to 60 hour weeks.
“We’re not going to be able to give good service and good food. Everybody is going to have so many hours. They will be so tired. We cannot employ enough people that we need to operate and that’s a problem in our industry right now.”
He says sales are also down 60 to 70 percent compared to this time last year. He says all of the cancellations of graduations and end of year events have contributed to this decline.
Keller says while he waits for things to get better, he will continue to follow guidelines to keep his customers safe and happy.
“We have sanitation stations set up throughout the restaurant- front and back- and all of our employees are wearing masks so we’re trying to follow all of the Covid instructions of cleaning door handles and sanitizing so we’re trying to keep up with that.”
He says that if the government doesn't allow 100 percent occupancy soon, restaurants will be in financial trouble.
“There’s going to be a lot of restaurants and bars that won’t make it and close down. You cannot operate at 75 percent. They not going to tell us, ‘You only have to pay 75 percent of utilities’ or ’75 percent of groceries.'”
