Rain returns to South Plains forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chance of rain, and storms, returns to the KCBD viewing area in this forecast.
The rain chance begins today, though the chance of measurable rain is quite slim. A few stray showers or thundershowers are likely this afternoon and evening, mainly east of Lubbock.
A greater chance of rain arrives tomorrow. Scattered storms are expected over the western KCBD area in the afternoon, gradually increasing in coverage as the activity shifts eastward late in the day/evening. Data this morning is encouraging. Evening will be the most likely time for storms in and near Lubbock.
Severe storms are not expected, at this time, but watch for updates.
Spotty storms are likely Thursday and Friday, which translates to a slight chance of measurable rain at your location each day.
Otherwise...
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm to hot. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-90s in the eastern viewing area.
Tonight will be partly cloudy. Lows will range from near 60 degrees in the far northwest to near 70 degrees in the east.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the 90s.
Thursday will be partly sunny and very hot. Temperatures will peak near 90 degrees in the northern viewing area and the mid-90s elsewhere.
There's much more local weather to see here on our Weather Page, including our 10-Day Forecast.
