Texas Tech University releases updated travel policy

**Press release from Texas Tech University**
The safety and health of our faculty, staff, and students is of the utmost importance, and management of travel is an important component of campus safety and health. The following travel policy updates and requirements are effective immediately and will be updated as needed. Employees should also refer to travel restrictions and guidance as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and the Texas Department of Public Safety ("TxDPS"). If you have any concerns or need assistance, please email kay.wall@ttu.edu or jennifer.adling@ttu.edu.
At this time, the University strongly discourages any international travel for personal reasons. If you determine that personal foreign travel is necessary, please carefully consider the avoidance of places identified with a travel health warning notice by the CDC, and be aware of the possibility that you may need to alter your plans.
All required work-related international travel must be approved in advance. Employees are required to self-isolate for 14 days after returning from any international travel. If you are required to self-isolate, please contact Human Resources to direct you on how to report your time. The University reserves the right to deny emergency leave (including non-working pandemic leave) and require normal leave procedures for any employee who knowingly travels to an area with a high risk of COVID-19 cases, to a country designated by the CDC as at risk for COVID-19 transmission, or on a cruise.
If you are currently working from home under an emergency remote work agreement, you will continue to work under that agreement, ensuring that you do not come to campus for the 14-day self-isolation period. If you get sick and can no longer work, please follow normal sick leave procedures.
International Travel
TTU faculty, staff, and student employees who travel outside of the United States are required to comply with current TTU international travel policies, including the requirement of pre-approval by the Office of International Affairs ("OIA") at least 30 days before departure.
TTU will not approve a request for travel to a nation that is subject to a travel warning issued by the United States Department of State. OIA will determine whether a country is under such a travel warning.
Domestic Travel
All requests for work-related domestic travel will follow standard TTU policies. In addition, domestic travel will be required to comply with CDC and TxDPS requirements for traveling outside of Texas.
Travel on Sponsored Project Funding. The Office of Research & Innovation (OR&I) is no longer requiring submission of a separate DEEA form for domestic research travel funded using sponsored project funds. A form is available on the OR&I COVID-19 webpage that will provide approval for investigators with travel funds in sponsored projects to return to not only limited on-campus research activity, and activity at remote TTU facilities (e.g., New Deal Farm and buildings at the Reese Site), but also allow travel to domestic field sites and domestic research conferences. Again, OR&I no longer requires a special (DEEA) travel form in addition to the request to return to campus for research-related travel funded through grants and contracts.
Travel on All Other Funding Sources. Colleges and departments are strongly encouraged to carefully review the need for all other work-related domestic travel and only approve travel for those that are critically necessary as we continue to address state budget cuts.
Additional Resources
Click on this link to view detailed information about travel health notices from the CDC.Click on this link for guidance from the CDC regarding travel within the United States.Click on this link for guidance from the TxDPS on travel and quarantine requirements.
Direct Deposit
All faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to enroll in direct deposit (ACH) for travel or miscellaneous reimbursements. This will allow the University to deposit payments and refunds directly into your account and prevent the typical delays in the printing and mailing process. The links to set up direct deposit are below:
- Employees: Access Raiderlink http://portal.texastech.edu → Employee Tab → Update My Direct Deposit → Employee Reimbursement Account
- Students: Access Raiderlink http://portal.texastech.edu → My Tech Tab → Manage My Finances → Student Business Services → My Direct Deposit → Student Refund/Employee Reimbursement Account
