Texas Tech University releases updated travel policy

The safety and health of our faculty, staff, and students is of the utmost importance, and management of travel is an important component of campus safety and health. The following travel policy updates and requirements are effective immediately and will be updated as needed. Employees should also refer to travel restrictions and guidance as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and the Texas Department of Public Safety ("TxDPS"). If you have any concerns or need assistance, please email kay.wall@ttu.edu or jennifer.adling@ttu.edu.