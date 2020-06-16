Water & sewer tap construction on Zenith to start Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the City of Lubbock, with H.D. Weaver, will begin construction of a water and sewer tap for 1714 Zenith Avenue.
This project will close Zenith Avenue from East 19th Street to 450 feet north of the intersection of East 19th Street and Zenith Avenue.
Local traffic will have access to Zenith Avenue from East 16th Street. There will not be any overnight closures. This project is expected to be complete June 20.
