Wolfforth man indicted for indecency with a child, sexual contact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Marcus Garza, 41, of Wolfforth has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact.
According to the police report, February 28, 2019, Garza intentionally or knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than 17 years of age.
The police report says Garza gave the child sex toys and touched the child inappropriately. He also turned pornography on the television for the child to watch.
Garza also gave the child an alcoholic beverage before touching her inappropriately, according to the police report.
Garza denied the allegations when questioned by police.
Marcus Garza posted a $20,000 bond, and is not currently in jail.
