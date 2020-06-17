Andrew Cox appointed to Frenship ISD Board of Trustees

Provided by Frenship ISD
WOLFFORTH, TX – On June 15, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Andrew Cox as the newest school board member. Cox fills the Place 2 vacancy on the board after the resignation of Brandon Autrey earlier this month.
As a newly appointed board member, Cox will serve on the board until May 2021 when a special election will be held to fill the Place 2 position.
"I'm very tied to Frenship. It's just a different type of community, and my family loves it here," said Cox. "I'm excited for the opportunity to be part of the board, this school district, the growth, and the potential for Frenship. I'm hoping to learn a lot and continue the great work of the board members who have laid the road map for Frenship's success."
Cox is a Lubbock native with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from McMurry University. He currently serves as the Chief Accounting Officer for Madera Residential.
Cox and his wife Susan of nearly 20 years are highly invested in the District with three children attending Frenship at Terra Vista Middle School and Legacy Elementary. This past year, Cox served on the Frenship ISD Long Range Planning Committee to help address Frenship's future growth.
The Frenship ISD Board of Trustees and the District extend their appreciation to Brandon Autrey for his service to the Frenship community. After two and half years as a board member, Autrey and his family are relocating to his hometown in New Mexico.