City of Lubbock Utilities disconnects to resume July 1, payment assistance plan initiated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock Utilities has announced they will resume normal business operations starting July 1, including disconnects for overdue accounts. But, the City has also initiated a payment plan for customers facing financial hardship.
The announcement came in a release from City of Lubbock Utilities (COLU), Wednesday. COLU says the decision to resume follows guidance from a June 12 meeting of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
According to the release, customers with an overdue account balance may be subject to disconnect if they haven’t paid their bill or made a payment arrangement by their July statement due date. City of Lubbock Utilities encourages all customers with an overdue balance to contact Customer Service as soon as possible to set up a payment plan or to learn more about other payment assistance options.
City of Lubbock Utilities announced on March 16 it would temporarily suspend disconnections for nonpayment on to help customers affected by the pandemic, 10 days ahead of the PUCT’s statewide moratorium on electric and water disconnects.
COLU is also beginning a payment assistance program for customers facing financial hardship, through a “one-time Pay in 6 Plan,” a six-month agreement to help customers make payments towards their overdue balance over time. With the Pay in 6 Plan, the customer’s July statement and overdue balance will be divided into six equal installments, which will be added to their monthly statements.
The release also says through the CARES Act, the City will use the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to support all Lubbock residents financially impacted by COVID-19.
The City says customers needing utility payment assistance can fill out an application online or contact Community Development at 806-775-2296 for more information.
Customers can contact City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service by emailing CustomerFirst@CityofLubbockUtilities.com or calling 806-775-2509. More information about theCoronavirus Relief Fund is available at mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment.
In addition to the Pay in 6 Plan and CARES Act funding, customers can find information about payment extensions and other local payment assistance organizations at cityoflubbockutilities.com/covid19-assistance.
