KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ginsi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ginsi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ginsi is a 2.5-year-old lab mix who has been at the shelter since May.
She recently had her leg amputated, but she does not let that stop her. She loves belly rubs and would make a great family dog.
She is also up-to-date on her vaccines and is spayed.
Ginsi’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
