Lubbock hosting USSSA girls softball tournament this weekend, biggest sporting event since COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The USSSA Girl’s “Goliath” softball tournament is coming to Lubbock this weekend and it will be the biggest sporting event -along with some soccer tournaments the same weekend- held in Lubbock since COVID-19 hit.
“I’ve gotten numerous emails everyday, you know, ‘When are we going to be able to get to play?,” said Julie Rodriguez, the organizer of the event, of girls emailing her over the past couple of months.
Rodriguez says this year there are 88 teams playing. Ten of the teams are from Lubbock and the other 78 are from the rest of Texas and nearby states.
“It’s one of the biggest 18 and under draws I’ve ever had. There’s 32 teams in there. It’s the first time that we’ve been able to split the 16U, so there’s twelve 16U teams. And then there’s 28 14U teams.”
Julie knows with all of these people congregating during the COVID-19 outbreak, she has guidelines to follow and she says she has no problem do it.
“When the team leaves, they clean up their area, pack up their area and leave. And before another team is allowed in, they spray it down. Restrooms will be the same. They’ll be cleaned every other hour and there will be a continuous cycle of cleaning and disinfecting.”
Mayor Dan Pope gave her a set of state guidelines to follow and so did the USSSA. Other guidelines including teams cleaning their own bats and softballs, fans social distancing from one another, and no sunflower seeds or gum chewing.
Julie says she is excited for the girls to get out and play.
“They’ve had their sports taken away. These 18 and under girls lost their whole season and the mental side of getting the girls out there and back to playing is huge in my book.”
Mayor Dan Pope said in a news conference on Wednesday morning he is on board with the tournament.
“We’ve seen their protocols, their safety plans. They’ve done a very good job in preparing for this weekend. We need to learn from these events. How do we expect to play football this fall if we can’t have 1,000 people at a softball tournament?”
