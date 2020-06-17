Lubbock man indicted on 2 counts of exposing himself to a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moses Jones, 44, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on 2 counts of indecency with child exposure and an enhancement for robbery.
According to the police report, on May 21, 2020, Moses Jones knowingly and intentionally exposed his anus to a child under the age of 17 with the intent to arouse or gratify his sexual desire.
Also on May 21, 2020, Jones knowingly exposed his genitals to child under the age of 17 with the intent to arouse or gratify his sexual desire.
According to the police report, an enhancement has been added for a prior conviction. On October 26, 2010, Jones was convicted in the District Court of Lubbock County of a felony offense of robbery.
Moses Jones is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a combined bond of $20,000.
