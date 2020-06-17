More than 400 Jobs and $103 million in capital investment add to Lubbock community

General Advanced Foods, an international leader in the production of tortilla and cornflour, announced the creation of 125 new jobs with an average salary of $31,200. This is a result of renovation plans for its current facility at 301 E. Insurance St., as well as expanding into a new corn milling plant located in the Lubbock Rail Port. This project will have a total capital investment of $87.1 million in the Lubbock community.