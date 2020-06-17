4ore! Golf confirms 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

“4ore! is aware of the three new cases. Each of the three cases originated outside of 4ore! Golf. None of the three cases have common tracing. Each originated from different places. When we found out, we did our own in-house tracing. We are Lubbock safe certified and are doing extra cleaning due to the confirmed cases. We are operating at 75% and alternating t-boxes. We are in close contact with the City of Lubbock Health Department. The three team members are quarantined and will not return until cleared.”