Pay It Forward: Hospice of Lubbock’s ‘We Honor Veterans’ program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union stops by Hospice of Lubbock to Pay it Forward toa program that helps our local veterans.
KCBD received a nomination from Angela Boyd. She said she works at the VA hospital and nominated the program called the We Honor Veterans through Hospice of Lubbock.
“I refer our veterans to them all the time. I’ll ask girls, ‘can yall help them with this? can you help them with that?’ and she’ll say, ‘I can’t promise you anything’ and I’ll get a callback, and they’ve done more than what we were asking,” Boyd said.
Lubbock’s We Honor Veterans program is a national program through hospice. Lubbock’s chapter is made up of about 15 board members.
“Our mission really is to help veterans with immediate needs,” Rose Chase, who works with Hospice of Lubbock and is a part of the ‘We Honor Veterans’ program, said.
The program has a pantry filled with food, hygiene supplies, and more. Chase said community support and donations help keep the shelves stocked.
Chase calls the community’s support “phenomenal” and anytime the organization posts about bare shelves, the community responds by donating needed items.
Chase said they also do fundraisers to raise funds to help veterans.
“We use those at Thanksgiving and Christmas a lot to help families who veterans that have children and the kids wouldn’t have Christmas if they didn’t have help.”
