Plainview Salvation Army to reopen Family Store and Social Services Office

**Press Release from the Salvation Army of Plainview**
PLAINVIEW, TEXAS (June 17, 2020) – After three months of very limited service provision due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army of Plainview will reopen its Family Store and Social Services Office on Thursday, June 18.
“We’re delighted to have finally reached the point where we can resume offering assistance services and a shopping experience for residents of Plainview,” states Major David Worthy. “Proceeds from store sales allow The Salvation Army to provide direct assistance to people in need in Plainview, therefore, the store reopening is vital to providing the financial means to assist those who seek out our services,” Worthy says.
Both the Family Store and Social Services Office will have a modified operational schedule for the first month. During month two, things will be evaluated to determine if the schedule can be further modified to extend the hours of operation. Beginning this Thursday, June 18, the Family Store will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10am-5pm and the Social Services Office will be open Monday and Thursday ONLY from 10am-2pm. Anyone needing social services assistance needs to call for an appointment first. Except for immediate-need food, we are unable to accommodate walk-in appointments at this time. The twice monthly food distribution will continue as normal. The pickup of in-kind donations ca be made by calling 806-296-6375.
Appropriate distancing and safety measures consistent with what we’ve all become accustomed to during the COVID-19 crisis will be exercised
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.