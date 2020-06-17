Plainview Salvation Army to reopen Family Store and Social Services Office

Both the Family Store and Social Services Office will have a modified operational schedule for the first month. During month two, things will be evaluated to determine if the schedule can be further modified to extend the hours of operation. Beginning this Thursday, June 18, the Family Store will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10am-5pm and the Social Services Office will be open Monday and Thursday ONLY from 10am-2pm. Anyone needing social services assistance needs to call for an appointment first. Except for immediate-need food, we are unable to accommodate walk-in appointments at this time. The twice monthly food distribution will continue as normal. The pickup of in-kind donations ca be made by calling 806-296-6375.