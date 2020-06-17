Red Raider football lands Alabama grad-transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Head football coach Matt Wells continues his strong recruiting off-season, getting a commit from Alabama grad-transfer, Chadarius Townsend.
The 6 foot receiver has spent the last three years in Tuscaloosa playing under head coach Nick Saban. Townsend has played all over the field for the Crimson Tide, spending time on special teams, as a running back, defensive back, and wide receiver.
While he red-shirted his first season at Alabama, Townsend played sparingly on offense, racking up just 22 rushing yards on 8 carries. Over his three years in the program, he appeared in 19 games.
Despite being a grad-transfer, Townsend will have two years of eligibility for the Red Raiders.
