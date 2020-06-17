Scattered thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Some of us may experience showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains through the evening and early portion of the overnight hours.
Rain chances are most likely between 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. with lingering showers and storms possible through 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
The stronger storms could produce some hail and wind gusts over 60 mph, so there is a marginal risk for severe storms mainly through the early evening hours.
After midnight, storm chances diminish with clouds remaining. Lows end up in the middle to upper 60′s. Gusty winds are possible through the overnight hours.
Skies become partly to mostly sunny Thursday with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible again. Highs end up in the lower to middle 90′s. Southerly winds average 10 to 20 mph.
Models are also suggesting more storm action Friday afternoon and evening with marginal severe risks possible as we approach the weekend.
