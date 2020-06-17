Storms to return to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms, and rain, will be possible anywhere in the viewing area over the next three afternoons and evenings. Not every spot, however, will receive rain or even experience a storm. Here's what I expect these last few days of Spring.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and hot with isolated storms developing late in the afternoon over the western viewing area.
This evening storms will increase in number and coverage as they move to the east (and then southeast). Some storms may produce strong gusts, hail up to about an inch in diameter, and heavy rain. That said, that won't be the case with every storm.
Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy, and hot with isolated storms developing during the afternoon. Tomorrow's storms will favor the eastern viewing area, but coverage again will be spotty. Activity will gradually diminish during the late evening.
Friday and Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy, and hot, with isolated afternoon and evening storms.
Each day any spot will have a chance of a storm and rain, but not every spot will receive rain or even experience a storm.
Summer's recognized start is the Summer Solstice, which is this Saturday at 4:43 PM CDT.
