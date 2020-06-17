WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts virtual COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting a virtual news conference on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.
As of Tuesday, June 16, the City of Lubbock confirmed 61 new cases of Coronavirus, and nine recoveries.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 955: 338 active, 566 listed as recovered and 51 deaths.
The City of Lubbock Health Department has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 among 18-25 year olds who recently visited bars where six foot distancing between groups was not observed. The city reports 47 of the 61 new cases are between the ages of 20-29.
The exposure dates are between June 6-14. Individuals with this exposure should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and avoid any contact with high risk individuals, such as elderly and those with compromised immune systems, for the next 14 days.
Topics covered during today’s news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
