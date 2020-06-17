Wayland Baptist will begin fall classes on Aug. 12, will conclude prior to Thanksgiving

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University Plainview will begin fall classes on Aug. 12, a week earlier than originally scheduled. Classes will conclude prior to Thanksgiving and finals will be given online the week following Thanksgiving.
- Student Athlete move-in and training will begin Thursday & Friday, August 6th & 7th
- Faculty & Staff professional development meetings will be conducted on Friday, August 7th
- Koinonia begins Saturday, August 8th and continues through August 9th
- The dining hall will open Sunday, August 9th
- Plainview move-in for new students will be Monday, August 10th
- Add/Drop will be Monday, August 10th
- Late Registration will occur on Tuesday, August 11th
- Classes begin on Wednesday, August 12th
- Classes WILL meet on Labor Day, September 7th, and we will NOT have a Fall Break
- In-person classes end Friday, November 20th
- Final exams will be administered remotely November 30th - December 7th
- Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, December 12th, with appropriate protocols being taken to ensure the health and well-being of all those participating.
