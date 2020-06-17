Wildfire south of Boys Ranch 80 percent contained

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Forest Service said the wildfire south of Boys Ranch is 80 percent contained.
The fire, also known as the Lit Fire in Oldham County, is about 214 acres.
According to Potter County Fire Rescue, they have several trucks on scene assisting the Forest Service, Channing Fire Department, Boys Ranch Fire Department and Vega Fire Department.
The Lit Fire is located near County Road W and Ranch to Market 385 in Oldham County.
Officials are asking that you avoid the area if possible due to heavy smoke as crews work to contain the fire.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.