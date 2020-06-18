Barricaded suspect in custody after chase involving police, sheriff, DPS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office all responded to a chase which started near 58th and Avenue J Thursday afternoon. Officials say the suspect barricaded inside an apartment, but an hour after the ordeal began the suspect was in custody.
Lubbock police received a report someone was driving on the grass at the apt complex around 3:35 p.m. Officers were dispatched to investigate. LSO and DPS advised Lubbock police they were in pursuit with the suspect vehicle. During the chase, deputies and troopers learned the vehicle was previously reported as stolen.
The suspect vehicle did not stop.
At one point, around 3:40 p.m., the suspect vehicle was driven into the Ella Apartments courtyard area, which is a grassy area. The suspect got out of the vehicle, tried to run and jump a fence. Someone then got back into the vehicle and tried to leave, but crashed into a barricade. The suspect then barricaded himself inside of an apartment.
After a brief standoff, the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for a dog bite from a police K-9.
