Lubbock Health Department identifies several Coronavirus exposure sites

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Through extensive contact tracing and investigating the recent spike of COVID-19 cases locally, the City of Lubbock Health Department has identified several businesses as Coronavirus exposure sites. The locations listed below have had at least one employee or patron test positive for COVID-19. The dates for all the exposure sites are from June 6-14.
- 4ore! Golf - 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway
- Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen - 2420 Broadway
- Bar PM - 1211 University
- Bier Haus - 2009 Broadway
- Cheesecake Factory - 6014 Slide Road
- Chimy's - 2417 Broadway
- Crickets - 2412 Broadway
- Charlie B's - 5402 4th Street
- Crunch Fitness - 6205 Slide Road
- Gator's Bayou - 5217 98th Street
- Home Goods/Marshall's - 3030 West Loop 289
- Lantern Tavern - 3502 Slide Road
- Little Woodrow's - 6313 66th Street
- Logie's - 2323 Mac Davis
- Meadowbrook Golf Course - 601 E. Municipal Drive
- Nineteenth Street Parlor - 1903 19th Street
- Orlando's - both locations
- Teddy Jack's - 7205 Milwaukee
- The Roof - 2522 Marsha Sharp Freeway
- Torchy's - 2407 9th Street
- Twin Peaks - 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway
The City would like to commend 4ore! Golf, Twin Peaks, Chimy's, Little Woodrow's, Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen, The Lantern Tavern, Orlando's and Torchy's for their cooperation and proactiveness when working with the Health Department and Environmental Health.
The Health Department urges citizens to continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
