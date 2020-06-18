KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pineapple

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pineapple, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pineapple is a 1-year-old tan terrier mix who has been with the shelter for a little more than one week.
She is very scared in the shelter environment but does well when people approach her. She needs a patient and loving home, where she can feel safe.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Pineapples adoption fees for Thursday, June 18, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ginsi
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.