Lubbock ISD approves $245 million budget for upcoming school year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the budget for 2020-2021 school year during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday morning.
The $245 million budget passed 6-1. The only hold-out on the vote was District 1 Trustee Lala Chavez.
For the upcoming year the school district is looking at a balanced budget. Also, there were no staff cuts made prior to the budget’s approval.
However, there were representatives with the Lubbock Educators Association who urged the board to vote against the budget because it did not include raises for teachers and paraprofessionals. Representatives with the association attended meetings prior to Thursday’s to advocate for those raises.
Chavez was also in favor of the raises to be included in the budget, which is why she voted no.
In a previous interview with KCBD NewsChannel 11, LISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said there is too much uncertainty in how much tax money the district will get. Because of that, staff raises are not under consideration.
However, depending on how much money from the Texas legislature LISD gets, there will be a one-time bonus for teachers. A decision on that will be made at a later date.
The next step for the board is to set a tax rate for the upcoming school year. That will come during the Aug. 27 board meeting.
