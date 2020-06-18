Lubbock ISD names new principal of Harwell Elementary at Board of Trustees meeting

"Last year, trustees approved a raise that was more than twice what was established by HB3. We provided a minimum of 5% raise for all non-administration employees and a 3% increase for administrators," she said. "Pay increases become a permanent part of a school district's budget. There is uncertainty about the funding from the state and property taxes due to the pandemic. We believe it is fiscally responsible to forgo an across the board pay increase at this time so we won't have to implement some type of furlough of employees, hiring freeze, or worst-case scenario, reduction in force in order to balance the budget in the event of reduced funding. We love our Lubbock ISD family and hold true to our goal to attract, develop, retain and reward highly effective teachers. This adopted budget reflects a desire to provide campus level support where needed and a desire to impact student needs in a fiscally responsible manner."