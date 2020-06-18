Lubbock police investigating after man found seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a situation after they found a person with serious injuries in the 1700 block of 9th Street on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the area for a check subject.
When they arrived, they found a person injured. That person was taken to University Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition
Investigators with the Metro Unit are on the scene.
There is no word on the severity of the person’s injuries or what may have happened, at this point.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering more information and will update this story as details are revealed.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.