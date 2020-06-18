Mackenzie Place Senior Living confirms positive COVID-19 cases in residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials have confirmed with KCBD as of June 18, residents of the Mackenzie Place Senior Living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
KCBD received numerous tips from viewers of positive cases within the Mackenzie Place Senior Living facility.
After reaching out to the management staff of Mackenzie Place, the Vice-President of Sales and Customer Engagement, Louis Kievit, with Enlivant released the following statement to KCBD.
“I can confirm there are residents of our Mackenzie Place community that have tested positive for COVID-19. We are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control as well as all applicable local and state health organizations. The safety and health of our employees and residents is our top priority. Our team continues to monitor the situation and update procedures in accordance with evolving guidance to ensure the continued safety of our residents and our dedicated team of caregivers who are working tirelessly to provide quality, supportive care each day. For more than 35 years, Enlivant has been dedicated to enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities for the residents we serve. We remain steadfast in our commitment.” - Louis Kievit.
At this time we do not know the official number of residents who have contracted the virus, but we will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates as we receive them.
