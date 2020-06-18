Organizers work to put on Lubbock Juneteenth 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday marks 155 years since the last of the enslaved African Americans in the United States were told they were free.
Known as Juneteenth, it is a day for many Black or African Americans to celebrate their freedom from slavery. Celebrations will take place throughout the United State and in Lubbock as well.
Lubbock Juneteenth 2020 will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 1106 5th St. and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Plaza.
“I’ve always celebrated Juneteenth, so it’s just something that’s, like, natural,” Danielle East, a Lubbock Juneteenth 2020 organizer, said. “And with COVID-19, that we just kind of have to change how we do it and do it safely.”
Normally, this is a yearly event, but because of COVID-19, the event was initially canceled.
“So Danielle had the idea to kind of form a group to do a smaller version of that event,” Rexon Mosley, another event organizer, said.
And because Black culture is currently at the center of a lot of today’s conversations this will not just serve as a social event. It will serve as a way to educate people on the importance of Juneteenth.
“So right now a lot of people are trying to get into Black culture and understand it,” East said. “So this is a way for people to do it and not step on anyone’s toes.”
Seven panelists, all Lubbock-natives, will present at the event and speak into the history of Juneteenth. Those who go must wear their masks.
“You know, do it safely, where no one gets sick, no one gets hurt,” East said. “And I feel like with all the protests going on we need to do it too.”
It was even through local protests that word of the event was spread to so many. This will also provide an opportunity to showcase the talents of Black artists throughout the area.
“It kind of brings it to a different group also. So it brings members of East Lubbock out of East Lubbock too, to experience art and different activities,” East said. So it just kind of brings more people downtown too.”
Get more details and the latest updates on the Lubbock Juneteeth 2020 Facebook event here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.