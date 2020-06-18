Plainview hires Lockney’s Adrian Alfaro to coach girls basketball

Alfaro also has a Master’s degree from Lubbock Christian University in Educational Leadership. “I am extremely blessed and excited for this wonderful opportunity to be the head girls’ basketball coach at Plainview ISD. Coming to Plainview High School presents an opportunity to be a part of a special brand and a chance to impact our student-athletes lives positively while competing at the highest level. Coach Wrenn has done an outstanding job with the Lady Bulldogs basketball program, and I plan to build on the tradition and success both on and off the court for our Lady Bulldogs. My vision for the Lady Bulldogs program is to graduate champions. My message to current and future players come as you are and buy into the Plainview Lady Bulldog culture.”