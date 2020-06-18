Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It’s been a pleasant day for most of the South Plains with mostly cloudy skies. However, residents along and east of the caprock have had a hot-humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Today’s highs for the remainder of the region have been in the upper 80s to low 90s.
As we move into Friday it will be a similar day for the region with 80s possible in the central and northern South Plains as a cold front edges into portions of the area by late Friday. The communities to the south of the front will be hot and humid as highs move to the mid and upper 90s.
That strong cold front could become a trigger for some strong to severe storms over the South Plains Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.
The location and strength of storms will depend on a couple of factors, location of the cold front and daytime heating.
The primary threats with severe storms on Friday will be large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall. As of this writing the greatest threat of storms extended from the areas along and east of the caprock.
For Father’s Day weekend, Saturday should be nice with highs in the upper 80s in Lubbock and on Sunday it will be mostly sunny and hot with highs for outdoor grilling in the mid 90s.
Hot temps will continue into early next week.
We will keep you current on severe weather threats with our First Alert Weather App, Facebooks pages and KCBD.com/weather.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.