South Plains severe weather outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much needed rain fell on the KCBD viewing area yesterday, but many areas missed out. More much needed rain will fall in the days ahead. In this story, you'll find rainfall totals from yesterday and the outlook for more rain - and possibly severe storms - in the days ahead.
You knew that some heavy rain was possible in the viewing area, right? Because you keep up with our forecast, right? Yesterday here, and on-air, I mentioned some of the storms might produce strong gusts and heavy rain. Later this morning I'll add those reports further down in this story.
Many areas, however, missed out on rain. In particular, the far western viewing area which received little if any rain over the past couple of months.
This afternoon and evening, mainly late afternoon through mid-evening, isolated thunderstorms are likely. Coverage will be spotty, keeping the chance of rain at any given location low.
Storm chances and rain coverage should be greater tomorrow, Friday. Scattered afternoon and evening storms are expected, with a slight risk of severe weather. Not every storm will be severe, but some may produce strong gusts, hail up to about an inch in diameter, and heavy rain.
Updates to this story will follow this morning!
