Tahoka recinds stay at home order, residents encouraged to continue precautions

Provided by Mayor of Tahoka
The Stay-at-Home order for the City of Tahoka is rescinded. Our goal of defining the infection surge was accomplished, with minimal positives from the over 300 tests conducted at the Community Room and Lynn County Hospital.
We can return to protocols in place prior to this order. We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic with respect to public safety. We would like to thank the Lynn County Judge, Emergency Management Coordinator, and the Lynn County Hospital for their cooperation and assistance.
All citizens are urged to follow the latest guidelines issued by Governor Abbott regarding the opening of businesses including non-essential ones, and gatherings.
The City-County Library is open to the public. The computer lab will continue to stay closed for now. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Masks may be worn, but will not be required.
City Hall is open to the public. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Masks may be worn, but will not be required.
Disconnections for non-payment will resume after July 1st.
If you have been affected by COVID-19 financially, please come to city hall, and we will work out a payment schedule for you.
Please continue to wear masks when necessary, wash your hands or use sanitizer, when going out people should not be in groups greater than ten when possible, and observe social distancing. BE SAFE!
This cancellation order is effective immediately.
John B. Baker, Mayor