UMC sets new record for COVID-19 testing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As positive tests increase in Lubbock, UMC has had a record-breaking week of testing at their main hospital site, including on Thursday, closing with the highest number of tests so far - 653 tests from 517 cars.
Reyes Jimenez, the COO for UMC Physicians Network Services, says they tested 598 people on Tuesday and 639 people on Wednesday.
Jimenez says they’re mostly asymptomatic people and a lot of young adults who want to see if they have the virus after being at exposed places.
He says they have made a few changes to their parking lot system to allow for patients to come through in their cars and get tested.
“People are coming and the demand of the people that are seeking the test is far more than we can provide. We’ve created efficiencies to try and meet that demand.”
The efficiencies include changing where people park or adding an extra lane to allow more room for drivers.
“We have the same staff and we’ve never run out of supplies. it’s juts moving and changing things up to operate more efficiently.”
“According to what we’ve seen over the past couple of days, I don’t see any of this slowing on the horizon.”
The site runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
