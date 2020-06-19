Celebrate Littlefield event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Two weeks ago, the Celebrate Littlefield Committee made the decision to proceed forward with the 2020 Celebrate Littlefield Event. This decision was not taken lightly. At that time Governor Abbott made a new Executive Order allowing outdoor celebrations. The Committee had also gone as far as to ask his office for permission to have our event. COVID-19 Cases were on the decline, and we felt that would continue for the next two months until Celebrate Littlefield.