Celebrate Littlefield event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Celebrate Littlefield Committee released a statement Friday, saying they believe it is “no longer safe” to have the event with COVID-19 cases on the rise. The event, originally scheduled for June 24, 25 has been canceled for 2020.
You can read the complete statement here:
Two weeks ago, the Celebrate Littlefield Committee made the decision to proceed forward with the 2020 Celebrate Littlefield Event. This decision was not taken lightly. At that time Governor Abbott made a new Executive Order allowing outdoor celebrations. The Committee had also gone as far as to ask his office for permission to have our event. COVID-19 Cases were on the decline, and we felt that would continue for the next two months until Celebrate Littlefield.
The Celebration Committee was very excited to present an awesome line-up of entertainment this year. Furthermore, we all took the responsibility of protecting our community seriously and were monitoring the situation daily. Today we unanimously decided that it is no longer safe or responsible to have a festival of this magnitude and run the risk of causing an outbreak in our Community or Region.
The COVID-I9 situation evolves daily. Please understand this totally volunteer led committee has weighed all options heavily through this situation. We look forward to picking back up next year and can not wait until Celebrate Littlefield 2021.
We will refund all tickets, RV Spots, Tent Spots, Vendor Spots and Sponsorships. Please be patient with us as this is a lot to manage. Tickets will be refunded electronically, and we will contact you or mail you a check directly on the other items.
Thank you all for your years of support. We will see you next year.
