KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jackie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jackie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jackie is a 2-year-old blue and white pit mix who came to LAS one week ago.
She is a shy dog who takes a bit to warm up to people before she is comfortable. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Jackie’s adoption fees for Friday, June 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pineapple
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.